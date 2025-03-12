Jarry turned aside 35 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

He was by far the busier netminder on the night, as Vegas out-shot Pittsburgh 37-17, but Jarry got handed an early 2-0 lead by Sidney Crosby and nearly made it stick, only giving up the tying goal to Noah Hanifin with seven seconds left in regulation. Erik Karlsson then rewarded Jarry for his effort with the winner 49 seconds into OT. The 29-year-old netminder has won back-to-back starts since returning to the NHL roster, allowing three goals on 67 shots. While Pittsburgh's playoff chances were already on life support prior to Jarry's promotion, the team has little to lose but draft lottery odds by giving him a chance to reclaim his starting job and put together a miracle finish to the season.