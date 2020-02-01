Jarry stopped 27 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.

The Pens grabbed a 3-1 lead with three goals in just over seven minutes during the second period, but Jarry couldn't make it stick and needed Sidney Crosby to bail him out in OT. The 24-year-old netminder hasn't been as sharp as he was earlier in the season, and Jarry wraps up January with a 4-3-1 record, 2.84 GAA and .906 save percentage through eight starts.