Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Hangs on for OT win
Jarry stopped 27 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flyers.
The Pens grabbed a 3-1 lead with three goals in just over seven minutes during the second period, but Jarry couldn't make it stick and needed Sidney Crosby to bail him out in OT. The 24-year-old netminder hasn't been as sharp as he was earlier in the season, and Jarry wraps up January with a 4-3-1 record, 2.84 GAA and .906 save percentage through eight starts.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.