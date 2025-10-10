Jarry stopped 34 shots in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

After two back-and-forth periods, Jarry shut the door in the third and got rewarded when Justin Brazeau potted the winner with a little over five minutes left in regulation. While it was a good start to the season for the 30-year-old netminder, his spot at the top of the depth chart may not be secure after Arturs Silovs shut out the Rangers on Tuesday in the Pens' season opener. Jarry's own declining numbers don't help his case to hang onto the No. 1 job -- he posted a career-worst 3.12 GAA and .892 save percentage over 36 appearances in 2024-25.