Jarry made 33 saves in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

The netminder had a brief swoon in the second period that saw him cough up an early 2-0 lead, but Jarry regained his focus and was sharp down the stretch. The 28-year-old netminder has won four of his last six starts, but his 3.18 GAA and .889 save percentage over that stretch indicate how erratic his play has been. At 17-19-4 on the season, Jarry is in danger of posting a losing record for the first time in his career despite racking up a career-high six shutouts.