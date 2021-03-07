Jarry stopped 19 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Flyers.

It wasn't a great overall performance from Jarry, but he made some big saves in the final 30 minutes to give the Pens a chance to come back from a 3-2 deficit. The 25-year-old is 9-7-1 on the season thanks largely to Pittsburgh's offense, as his 3.12 GAA and .897 save percentage are mediocre at best.