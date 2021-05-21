Jarry kicked out 26 of 30 shots in a 5-4 victory over the Islanders in Game 3 on Thursday.

Jarry appeared to be in good shape sitting on a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes, but things opened up in the third period when the Islanders tied the game within the first six minutes. Brandon Tanev's goal with 3:36 left in the stanza allowed Jarry and the Penguins to escape with the one-goal victory and 2-1 series lead. Jarry has started all three games in the series, logging a 2.75 GAA and .917 save percentage.