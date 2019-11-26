Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Holds off Flames in OT
Jarry turned aside 32 of 34 shots during Monday's 3-2 win in overtime versus Calgary.
The OT victory was Jarry's third win in a row and moved his record on the year to 4-3-0. The Penguins' backup has now limited opponents to two goals or less in four consecutive contests, with Jarry owning a 1.82 GAA and .945 save percentage in seven appearances this season. The volume may not be where he'd like, in terms of his number of starts, but Jarry has been sensational every time he's been called upon in 2019-20.
