Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Hot streak ends Friday
Jarry allowed four goals on 29 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Jarry entered Friday's game with wins in his previous four appearances, but he couldn't stop Gustav Nyquist or Nick Foligno this time. Jarry dropped to 5-4-0 with a 2.27 GAA and a .929 save percentage across nine appearances. The 24-year-old will likely watch Saturday's game against the Blues from the bench with Matt Murray expected to start.
