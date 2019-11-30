Jarry allowed four goals on 29 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Jarry entered Friday's game with wins in his previous four appearances, but he couldn't stop Gustav Nyquist or Nick Foligno this time. Jarry dropped to 5-4-0 with a 2.27 GAA and a .929 save percentage across nine appearances. The 24-year-old will likely watch Saturday's game against the Blues from the bench with Matt Murray expected to start.