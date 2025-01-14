Jarry will patrol the home crease versus the Kraken on Tuesday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Jarry is winless through four appearances in January, posting an 0-1-2 record, .905 save percentage and 2.17 GAA. The Kraken are 18-23-3 this season and have put up 2.89 goals per game, which ranks 22nd in the NHL.