Jarry will get the starting nod at home versus Columbus on Tuesday.
Jarry is undefeated in regulation in his last eight contests, posting a 6-0-2 record along with a 2.34 GAA and .928 save percentage. With an upcoming back-to-back against the Sabres on Friday and Saturday, Jarry will likely get a night off with backup Casey DeSmith (illness) expected to be healthy enough to defend the cage in one of those two contests.
