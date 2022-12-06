Jarry will get the starting nod at home versus Columbus on Tuesday.

Jarry is undefeated in regulation in his last eight contests, posting a 6-0-2 record along with a 2.34 GAA and .928 save percentage. With an upcoming back-to-back against the Sabres on Friday and Saturday, Jarry will likely get a night off with backup Casey DeSmith (illness) expected to be healthy enough to defend the cage in one of those two contests.