Jarry will get the starting nod at home versus Buffalo on Thursday.

Jarry will be making his seventh straight appearances, which includes one relief outing, in which he posted a 4-1-0 record, 2.25 GAA and two shutouts. Depending on the health of Casey DeSmith (lower body), Jarry may also be tasked with starting the final game of the Penguins' regular season against the Sabres on Saturday as well. Still, Jarry should have plenty of time to prepare for the start of the postseason as the Penguins will likely have some down time as the rest of the league finishes up.