Jarry will patrol the crease during Saturdays Game 4 versus the Islanders on the road, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Jarry wasn't great in Thursday's Game 3 against New York, surrendering four goals on 30 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to strong goal support from his teammates. The 26-year-old netminder will try to help the Penguins take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Isles Saturday.