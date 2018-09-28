Penguins' Tristan Jarry: In goal Friday
Jarry will get the starting nod against the Blue Jackets on Friday.
This will be Jarry's last chance to separate himself from Casey DeSmith and earn the backup job behind Matt Murray. Working against the British COlumbia native is his contract, which is a two-way deal and is easier to move him between levels while DeSmith would require waivers. Regardless of who is the No. 2, Murray figures to see the bulk of the starts -- assuming he can stay healthy this season.
