Jarry will get the starting nod on the road against the Bruins on Friday, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Jarry was just promoted from the minors, but will be thrown into the fire right away versus Boston. By utilizing the 23-year-old, coach Mike Sullivan should go with Casey DeSmith against Columbus on Saturday. With another back-to-back on the horizon, Jarry figures to make another start either Tuesday or Wednesday against the Jets or Avalanche respectively.