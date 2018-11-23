Penguins' Tristan Jarry: In goal Friday
Jarry will get the starting nod on the road against the Bruins on Friday, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Jarry was just promoted from the minors, but will be thrown into the fire right away versus Boston. By utilizing the 23-year-old, coach Mike Sullivan should go with Casey DeSmith against Columbus on Saturday. With another back-to-back on the horizon, Jarry figures to make another start either Tuesday or Wednesday against the Jets or Avalanche respectively.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...