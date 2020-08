Jarry will get the starting nod for Friday's Game 4 clash with Montreal.

Jarry will be making his postseason debut in a must-win Game 4 for the Penguins. During the regular season, the 24-year-old stole the starting job away from Matt Murray by registering a 20-12-1 record with a 2.43 GAA and three shutouts in 33 appearances. If he can seal the victory for the team Friday, it will likely cement him as the No. 1 option going forward in the playoffs.