Jarry will get the starting nod against the Flyers on the road Friday.
Jarry was shelled to the tune of six goals on 25 shots in the season opener versus Philadelphia. It will be another clash with the Flyers on Friday, which will give the 25-year-old netminder a chance at redemption. It will be Carter Hart at the other end of the ice.
