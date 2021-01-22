Jarry will get the starting nod at home against the Rangers on Friday, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Jarry was pulled against the Flyers on Jan. 15 and then watched as Casey DeSmith started two games versus the Capitals. In his two outings, the 25-year-old Jarry has posted a sub-par 7.61 GAA and .727 save percentage, so he'll need to bounce back in order to stave off DeSmith.