Jarry will get the starting nod on the road versus Washington on Friday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Jarry put together a decent performance Opening Night, stopping 32 of 35 shots in a losing effort versus Chicago. The Penguins are a team designed to produce points, so if Jarry can keep the opponents to three or fewer, he should come out on top in most games.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Solid in defeat•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Starting Opening Night•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Staying with Penguins•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Falls in OT to Jackets•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Between pipes against Jackets•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Falters against Blackhawks•