Penguins' Tristan Jarry: In goal Friday
Jarry will start in the away goal crease Friday against the Islanders./
Jarry exited Tuesday's game against the Flyers after cutting his arm, but he was available as the backup to Murray on Thursday. With back-to-back games on the schedule for the Penguins, Jarry returns to the cage Friday, attempting to stymie an Islanders club that ranks third in the league with 3.39 goals per game.
