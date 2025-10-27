Jarry will get the starting nod at home against the Blues on Monday, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Jarry has been splitting the workload with Arturs Silovs to start the season, and that trend will continue with Monday's matchup, with Silovs likely to start on the road versus the Flyers on Tuesday. In his four appearances this year, the 30-year-old Jarry has been in peak form, sporting a 3-1-0 record, 2.52 GAA and one shutout.