Jarry will get the starting nod against the Islanders at home Monday.

In five clashes with the Isles this season, Jarry is sporting a 4-1-0 record, including Saturday's win, with a .914 save percentage and 2.57 GAA. The 25-year-old British Columbia native will look to maintain his winning ways as he tries to track down his first shutout of the season despite appearing in 24 games for the Pens.