Jarry will get the Saturday start at home versus Boston, Penguins radio play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Jarry has returned to form over the last three games, giving up four goals on 79 shots. He shut out the Predators on Thursday, stopping 28 shots in a 2-0 win. He is 22-10-6 with a 2.90 GAA and .910 save percentage. Jarry will face the red-hot Bruins, who have 121 points, tops in the NHL.