Jarry will be making his third straight start after giving up six goals on 73 shots (.918 save percentage) in his previous two outings. In his lone clash with the Islanders this year, the 25-year-old netminder underwhelmed, conceding four goals in a losing effort. If Jarry can put together a strong performance Thursday, it could see him return to being the preferred choice between the pipes for coach Mike Sullivan.