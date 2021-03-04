Jarry will get the starting nod for Thursday's home clash with the Flyers.

Jarry is coming off a dominating performance against Philadelphia in which he racked up 40 saves on 42 shots (.952 save percentage) to seal the win over the cross-state rivals. After a tough start to the season, the 25-year-old netminder has posted a 5-1-0 record and 2.13 GAA in his previous six appearances. While backup Casey DeSmith has done well when called upon, Jarry figures to remain the preferred option between the pipes the rest of the way and should see the bulk of the workload.