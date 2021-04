Jarry will get the starting nod at home versus New Jersey on Thursday.

Jarry will be hoping to shake off a disastrous third period from Tuesday in which he gave up six goals on a mere 11 shots, dropping his save percentage for the entire contest down to .800. With Casey DeSmith also having cooled off, the Penguins will need one of their young netminders to step up if they are going to try to come out on top of the East Division.