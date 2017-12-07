Jarry will get the starting nod for Thursday' clash with the Islanders, Sam Kasan of Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Jarry suffered his first loss after taking over for the injured Matt Murray (lower body) against the Rangers on Tuesday. The 22-year-old Jarry will no doubt be hoping his teammates can stay out of the box considering the Long Island club has the eighth best power-play efficiency (21.73 percent) in the NHL.