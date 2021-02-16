Jarry will get the starting nod at home versus Washington on Tuesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Jarry stopped 28 of 31 shots in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Capitals, his first career matchup with the club, and will look to carry that momentum forward into Tuesday's tilt. With Casey DeSmtih (illness) expected to be healthy enough to back up Jarry against Washington, the goaltending duo could be in line to share the crease moving forward unless Jarry can rediscover the form that saw him named to the NHL All-Star Game last year.