Jarry will get the starting nod at home versus the Bruins on Tuesday, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports.

Jarry has been struggling of late with 10 goals allowed on 75 shots (.867 save percentage) in his previous two contests. Given those numbers, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the 27-year-old netminder has dropped two straight decisions after his perfect 4-0-0 start to the season. Still, Jarry remains perfect at home this season, going 3-0-0 with a 1.67 GAA in three games within PPG Paints Arena.