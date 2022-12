Jarry will get the starting nod versus the Rangers at home Tuesday, Pens Inside Scoop reports.

Jarry hasn't suffered a regulation defeat in his last 12 contests, posting a 10-0-2 record with a 2.14 GAA and one shutout. In his dozen previous matchups with New York, the netminder is 6-5-0 with a .899 save percentage, one of just five teams against which Jarry's career save percentage is less than .900.