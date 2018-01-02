Jarry will get the starting nod against Philadelphia on Tuesday, Josh Getzoff of Pens TV reports.

Jarry will be making his third appearance in the Penguins' previous five outings, a clear indication of Matt Murray's struggles between the pipes -- eight goals in his last two games. The 22-year-old Jarry will face off with the rival Flyers and could be in line for another start when Pittsburgh kicks off a back-to-back Thursday and Friday versus the Hurricanes and Islanders respectively. There should be little doubt that Murray remains the No. 1, but don't be surprised to see Jarry get some additional ice while the starter works through his troubles.