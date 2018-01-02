Penguins' Tristan Jarry: In goal Tuesday
Jarry will get the starting nod against Philadelphia on Tuesday, Josh Getzoff of Pens TV reports.
Jarry will be making his third appearance in the Penguins' previous five outings, a clear indication of Matt Murray's struggles between the pipes -- eight goals in his last two games. The 22-year-old Jarry will face off with the rival Flyers and could be in line for another start when Pittsburgh kicks off a back-to-back Thursday and Friday versus the Hurricanes and Islanders respectively. There should be little doubt that Murray remains the No. 1, but don't be surprised to see Jarry get some additional ice while the starter works through his troubles.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Makes 31 saves in loss to Canes•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Gets starting nod against Canes•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Plays well in relief against Ducks•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Bounces back in loss•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Leaves in loss after poor first period•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...