Jarry will get the starting nod at home against Chicago on Tuesday.

Jarry is currently riding a two-game winning streak during which he posted a 1.00 GAA and .958 save percentage. If the Penguins are going to salvage the season and make the playoffs, they will need Jarry to continue playing at this level. Overall, Jarry won't be reaching the 30-win mark as he did last season but could get over 25 victories for the third consecutive campaign.