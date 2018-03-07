Jarry will get the starting nod against the Flyers on Wednesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Jarry has been solid in his previous two outings, as he registered a 2.37 GAA in consecutive victories. Coach Mike Sullivan appears set to continue riding the hot hand, but likely won't hesitate to turn to Casey DeSmith if Jarry stumbles. The 22-year-old has already registered a pair of wins over Philadelphia this season and will look to make it three in a row.