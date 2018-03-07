Play

Jarry will get the starting nod against the Flyers on Wednesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Jarry has been solid in his previous two outings, as he registered a 2.37 GAA in consecutive victories. Coach Mike Sullivan appears set to continue riding the hot hand, but likely won't hesitate to turn to Casey DeSmith if Jarry stumbles. The 22-year-old has already registered a pair of wins over Philadelphia this season and will look to make it three in a row.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories