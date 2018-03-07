Penguins' Tristan Jarry: In goal Wednesday
Jarry will get the starting nod against the Flyers on Wednesday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Jarry has been solid in his previous two outings, as he registered a 2.37 GAA in consecutive victories. Coach Mike Sullivan appears set to continue riding the hot hand, but likely won't hesitate to turn to Casey DeSmith if Jarry stumbles. The 22-year-old has already registered a pair of wins over Philadelphia this season and will look to make it three in a row.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Makes 35 saves in OT win•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Will start Monday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Bounces back versus Islanders•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Will be deployed against Isles•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Lit up in relief•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Added to NHL roster on emergency basis•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...