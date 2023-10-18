Jarry will get the starting nod against the Red Wings on the road Wednesday.

Jarry enters Wednesday's tilt fresh off a 19-save shutout performance against the Capitals on Friday. The 28-year-old netminder's early returns have been positive, as he is sporting a 1-1-0 record, 1.53 GAA and .944 save percentage in his first two contests. Jarry figures to see the bulk of the starts this season, though a strong Penguins debut performance by Alex Nedeljkovic could convince coach Mike Sullivan to split the workload a little more evenly.