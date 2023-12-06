Jarry will get the starting nod on the road against the Lightning on Wednesday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jarry has gone four straight games without suffering a regulation loss, posting a 2-0-2 record and .924 save percentage in those contests. On the season, the 28-year-old British Columbia native is sporting an 8-8-2 record with three shutouts and a 2.47 GAA. If Jarry and fellow netminder Alex Nedeljkovic can get some offensive support, they should start to put up some wins.