Penguins' Tristan Jarry: In goal Wednesday
Jarry will rough up the visiting crease Wednesday against the Ducks.
Jarry should shoulder a heavy workload between the pipes in the near future while Matt Murray (personal) is away from the team. That begins Wednesday night against the Ducks, where he will attempt to build off of two straight wins. He's also allowed two or fewer goals in seven of his last eight appearances dating back to mid-December, owning a 1.92 GAA and a .933 save percentage over that span. He will put that to the test Wednesday against a Ducks club notching only 2.62 goals per game (27th in the NHL) at home this season.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Makes 26 saves to defeat Rangers•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Will make fourth straight start•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Sharp in win•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Starting Saturday against Detroit•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Exits after yielding five goals•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Will start second straight game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...