Jarry will rough up the visiting crease Wednesday against the Ducks.

Jarry should shoulder a heavy workload between the pipes in the near future while Matt Murray (personal) is away from the team. That begins Wednesday night against the Ducks, where he will attempt to build off of two straight wins. He's also allowed two or fewer goals in seven of his last eight appearances dating back to mid-December, owning a 1.92 GAA and a .933 save percentage over that span. He will put that to the test Wednesday against a Ducks club notching only 2.62 goals per game (27th in the NHL) at home this season.