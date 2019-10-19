Jarry is slated to start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Golden Knights, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jarry played well in his season debut Sunday against the Jets, stopping 27 of 29 shots en route to a blowout 7-2 win. The 24-year-old will attempt to pick up his second victory of the campaign in a home matchup with a Vegas team that's averaging 3.67 goals per game on the road this year, fifth in the NHL.