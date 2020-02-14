Jarry will guard the home goal Friday versus the Canadiens, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Jarry and Matt Murray have settled into a timeshare between the pipes with the pair both playing at similar levels. Jarry has collected wins in each of his last two starts and will aim to extend it to three versus a Habs team that has been tough on the road, netting 3.30 goals per game, good for fifth-best in the league.