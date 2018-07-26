Jarry agreed to terms on a two-year contract with the Penguins on Thursday.

Jarry's new contract is a two-way deal in 2018-19 and a one-way deal in 2019-20, which suggests the Penguins expect him to be with the big club full time following the upcoming campaign. The 23-year-old netminder, who compiled a 14-6-2 record while posting a 2.77 GAA and .908 save percentage in 26 appearances with Pittsburgh last season, will battle Casey DeSmith for the Penguins' backup role in training camp.