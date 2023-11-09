Jarry, who is dealing with swelling near his eye, is day-to-day after his tests came back positive, coach Mike Sullivan told Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff on Thursday.

As previously noted, Jarry isn't expected to play Thursday in LA, but his status for Saturday's home contest Buffalo remains undetermined. The 28-year-old goaltender has a 4-5-0 record, 2.52 GAA and .907 save percentage in nine contests this season. Magnus Hellberg is set to start Thursday and might continue to get leaned on for as long as Jarry is unavailable.