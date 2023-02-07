Jarry (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Jarry, who is listed as day-to-day, has been making progress in his recovery and this is likely a technical move that will allow the team to activate both Josh Archibald (lower body) and Kasperi Kapanen (lower body) off injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's clash with Colorado. For his part, Jarry has been out of action since Jan. 22 against New Jersey. Casey DeSmith will probably continue to see the bulk of the starts until Jarry returns.