Jarry made 16 saves in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The 30-year-old netminder took a shutout into the third period, only to have the Penguins collapse around him over the final 20 minutes. None of the tallies could be blamed on Jarry, but he also didn't come up with a big stop when his team needed one to shift the momentum. The loss was his first in five starts, and Jarry sports a 2.60 GAA, .911 save percentage and 5-2-0 record through seven outings as he splits the Pittsburgh crease with Arturs Silovs.