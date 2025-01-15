Jarry stopped 14 of 17 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Kraken, with Seattle's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

The Penguins controlled the first two periods and out-shot the visitors 28-10, but they only had a 2-1 lead to show for it. That gave Jarry no margin for error in the third when his defense fell asleep, leading to two goals 50 seconds apart in the final frame by Jamie Oleksiak and Eeli Tolvanen. Jarry hasn't picked up a win since Dec. 23, going 0-3-2 over his last six outings with a 2.85 GAA and .881 save percentage as he remains in a timeshare with Alex Nedeljkovic.