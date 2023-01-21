Jarry kicked out 44 of 45 shots in a 4-1 win versus Ottawa on Friday.

With Pittsburgh up 3-1 through two periods, Jarry faced a staggering 19 shots in the third frame, but he held firm to earn the victory. He's 16-5-4 with a 2.68 GAA and .921 save percentage in 26 contests this season. Jarry was playing for the first time since Jan. 2 because of a lower-body injury. Before getting hurt, the 27-year-old was working through a slump, posting a 0-2-1 record, 3.70 GAA and .894 save percentage over four outings from Dec. 22-Jan. 2.