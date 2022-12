Jarry saved 26 of 27 shots in a 2-1 win against Dallas on Monday.

Jarry surrendered a goal just 19 seconds into the contest, but he was perfect after that. He has a 13-3-3 record, 2.67 GAA and .920 save percentage in 19 games this season. Jarry has won his last five contests while allowing 10 goals on 162 shots.