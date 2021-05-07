Jarry gave up four goals on 23 shots in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Sabres.

Jarry wasn't great Thursday, but a four-goal game from Jeff Carter helped offset the goalie's struggles. The 26-year-old Jarry improved to 25-9-3 with a 2.75 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 39 appearances. As long as Casey DeSmith (lower body) is out, Jarry is the unquestioned No. 1 in the Penguins' crease.