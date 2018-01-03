Jarry left Tuesday's game against the Flyers with an undisclosed injury, Jonathan Bombulie of TribLive.com reports.

Jarry has been a solid contributor in his last three appearances, deflecting 66 of 70 shots that came his way but posting a 0-2-0 record. He left Tuesday's game when the Penguins were winning 4-1, and he stopped 16 shots. Matt Murray came in as relief for Jarry, and more information on the nature and severity of this injury should be available after the game. The Penguins have back-to-back games on Thursday and Friday, so if Jarry can't recover by then, expect Pittsburgh to call up an extra netminder.