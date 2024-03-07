Jarry was the first goalie off the ice Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports, indicating he'll be in goal at home against the Capitals.

Jarry will be making his seventh appearance in the Penguins' last eight contests, having gone 4-2-0 with a 3.18 GAA in his previous six outings. The 28-year-old backstop needs just two more victories to reach the 20-win threshold for the fifth straight season. At this point, it would take quite an effort from Jarry to get Pittsburgh into the postseason.