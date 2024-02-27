Jarry was the first goalie off the ice Tuesday, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports, indicating he'll guard the road cage against the Canucks.

Jarry is riding a two-game winning streak despite giving up six goals on 21 shots (.714 save percentage) against the Flyers on Sunday. It's been an inconsistent season for the 28-year-old netminder as he is just 16-17-4 in 38 games while also leading the league in shutouts (six). Given the team's willingness to utilize backup Alex Nedeljkovic, Jarry could be given the night off versus Seattle on Thursday before the duo splits the back-to-back Saturday and Sunday against the Flames and Oilers, respectively.