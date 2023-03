Jarry was the first goalie to exit the ice ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Montreal, Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports, indicating he'll guard the home cage against the Habs.

Jarry had been struggling but enter's Tuesday's contest having conceded just two goals on 29 shots (.931 save percentage) in an overtime win against the Rangers on Sunday. In his previous six career matchups with Montreal, the netminder is 4-1-1 with a 2.33 GAA and .920 save percentage.