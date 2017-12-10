Jarry left after allowing three goals in the first period against the Maple Leafs during a 4-3 loss on Saturday.

This was Jarry's first real poor performance of this season although it was hardly his fault. The Penguins failed to mark bodies in their own zone early in the game, which resulted in a 2-0 deficit less than two minutes into the contest. Jarry has allowed 10 goals in his last three games, but until Matt Murray returns, Pittsburgh has no choice but to continue starting the 22-year-old. The only other goaltender the Penguins have available is career minor leaguer Casey DeSmith, who finished Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs.