Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Leaves in loss after poor first period
Jarry left after allowing three goals in the first period against the Maple Leafs during a 4-3 loss on Saturday.
This was Jarry's first real poor performance of this season although it was hardly his fault. The Penguins failed to mark bodies in their own zone early in the game, which resulted in a 2-0 deficit less than two minutes into the contest. Jarry has allowed 10 goals in his last three games, but until Matt Murray returns, Pittsburgh has no choice but to continue starting the 22-year-old. The only other goaltender the Penguins have available is career minor leaguer Casey DeSmith, who finished Saturday's game against the Maple Leafs.
More News
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Starting Saturday against Toronto•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Makes 23 saves in victory•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: In goal Thursday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Gives up four in one-goal loss•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Making third straight start Tuesday•
-
Penguins' Tristan Jarry: Dominant again•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...